Gobbler Gathering Serving Thanksgiving Dinner To Over 2,200 Tri-State Families November 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Rescue Mission is making sure thousands of Tri-State families in need don’t go hungry on Thanksgiving. Over 2,200 Tri-State families will have Thanksgiving dinner on the table thanks to ERM’s 95th annual Gobbler Gathering.

The Rescue Mission’s President and CEO said more people have signed up this year than ever before, and the community has stepped up.

Kevin Smith has been volunteering for 20 years and says it’s his favorite time of the season. Smith said coming out this year means a lot because he was unable to make it last year after the death of his close friend, David Rinehart.

Smith said it’s all about making the day special for those in need.

This is the first time the Gobbler Gathering has been held at the Old National Events Plaza.

