Gobbler Gathering Gives Back to Tri-State Families in Need November 20th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Approximately 2,203 families in need will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this holiday season thanks to an event hosted by the Evansville Rescue mission.

This year’s Gobbler Gathering will serve as the Rescue Mission’s 96th annual Thanksgiving food basket giveaway for Tri-State families, which will be held at the Old National Events Plaza for the second year in a row.

Thanks to community volunteers and Evansville’s Two Men and a Truck, the Rescue Mission will be able to deliver almost 500 grocery bags of food to neighboring downtown Evansville apartment communities. These communities include Kennedy & Buckner Towers, Liberty Terrace Apartments, Horizon Homes, Lucas Place II, and Vision 1505.

In addition to distributing food, community volunteers will be handing out coats and accessories to any child who may be in need of warmer clothing on Gobbler Gathering day in lieu of the Evansville Rescue Mission’s “Coats For Kiddos” program.

The Rescue Mission says they are still in need of canned yams (14 ounces), as well as children’s coats and winter accessories for both boys and girls (sizes infant on up).

Donations can be dropped off at Evansville Rescue Mission’s main campus, located at 500 east Walnut Street, until 9:00PM tonight. The Old National Events Plaza, located at 715 Locust Street, is also accepting donations on November 21st from 8:00AM to 6:00PM.

Money donations for the Gobbler Gathering can be made online by clicking here.

