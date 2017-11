Home Indiana Evansville Gobble Gathering to Cause Road Closures in Downtown Evansville November 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A reminder of a road closure in downtown Evansville Tuesday. Southeast 9th Street between Walnut and Locust will be closed.

It’s for Evansville Rescue Mission’s Gobble Gathering. That goes from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Then, on Thanksgiving Day, Riverside Drive from Shawnee to Ohio Street will be closed, along with Vine Street from Southeast 5th to Riverside.

This is for the Fifth Third Bank Turkey Day 5K. That goes from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

