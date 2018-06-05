Go VIRAL: Be a Disease Detective Summer Program

Today, students were able to learn how to investigate a simulated food poisoning out break, and tomorrow they will learn about Bacteriology and Microscopy.

The “Go VIRAL: Be a Disease Detective” summer camp gives seventh and eighth graders a look at Epidemiology and careers in public health.

Activities range from learning about CPR, diseases, and germs.

The week long camp is hoping to open student’s minds about future opportunities in the field of health.

Comments

comments