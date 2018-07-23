Home Indiana Evansville Go-Karts take center stage at the Vanderburgh County Fair July 23rd, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

It’s been almost 100 years since the first Vanderburgh County Fair, but the fair board still tries to switch it each and every year. As traditions get steeped into time; tenderloins, amusement rides and livestock shows, a new event is looking to enter into fair lore.

The 2018 fair’s new event is hard to miss. Folks as young as six have taken to the grandstand track to ride go-karts.

The go-karts aren’t your mom and pop karts, these are “souped up” to go fast. It’s the breeding ground for a lot of professional racers and the Border Kart Association put on this event.

But the idea is as grassroots as the track they race on. The brainchild for the event is Bradley Stevens and he says this was all put into motion three years ago.

Stevens noticed a sad trend: go-kart racing was dying out in Southwestern Indiana. To reverse that trend, Stevens and some friends and family bought a bunch of karts off Craigslist. From there, the engines started to get bigger and soon a backyard race track was built outside the family home.

From the backyard to the grandstand at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center, it’s big step up for Stevens and Co. When the fair board started to meet with Stevens he says about 90% of them didn’t even know what go-kart racing was.

Hundreds of racers took to the track to compete in front of family and friends, many getting the chance to watch for the first time.

