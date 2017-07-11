GLVC to Sponsor Men’s Lacrosse

The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) will now sponsor men’s lacrosse. The GLVC Council of Presidents formally approved this addition on May 24th. Men’s lacrosse is slated to begin in the 2017-2018 season.

The inaugural GLVC men’s lacrosse season will feature six institutions comprised of two full-time conference members and four associate members. This will include the University of Indianapolis (GLVC), Maryville University (GLVC), University of Alabama Huntsville (Gulf South Conference), University of Montevallo (Gulf South Conference), Shorter University (Gulf South Conference), and Young Harris College (Peach Belt Conference).

UIndy played its first season in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) and this past year as an independent.

Rockhurst University will move from the RMAC to the GLVC for the 2018-19 season to bring the league’s total to seven lacrosse members.

The regular-season schedule and GLVC Championship Tournament for men’s lacrosse will be announced at a later date.

