Gloomy & Trending Milder, Severe Storms Threat Saturday

The clouds have rolled in and the arctic air is rolling out…

Expect generally cloudy skies a few snow showers/flurries north of I-64 can’t be ruled out. Doesn’t look like much, air is so dry and most of the snow is staying to the north. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 40s this afternoon. Tonight area of low pressure will swing past the area through Friday morning. Some light mix is possible north of I-64, otherwise scattered showers through the overnight, lows will fall to the low to mid 30s.

Friday with featured scattered showers, cloudy and damp conditions with highs in the mid to upper 40s, could touch 50 across Western Kentucky and Southeastern Illinois. A stronger storm system will develop across the Plains and track to the west of the Tri-State, we will however be in the warmer sector of the system, strong to severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon-evening. The Storm Prediction Center has southwestern portions of the area in a “Slight” risk of severe storms, “Marginal” risk for Evansville, Owensboro right along the Ohio River. Primary threats will be damaging winds and tornadoes. Rainfall is expected late Friday-Saturday morning, will have to monitor how that earlier rainfall effects the potential development of strong to severe storms in the afternoon. It does appear the bullseye for the severe storms will be through Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee. Cold front pushes through Saturday night, temperatures fall and drier conditions will move in Sunday.

Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures slightly below average in the upper 40s to low 50s. We see another potential storm system Wednesday, ahead of that storm we could see temperatures rise into the upper 60s to near 70.

