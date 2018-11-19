A Gloomy Start To Thanksgiving Week…Brighter Times Ahead

Yeah it’s Monday and it’s gloomy with patchy drizzle and fog…But look on the bright side,”some” of us have a short week and brighter, milder times are ahead.

It’s a big week for traveling, Thanksgiving and shopping and the weather is trending upward as we push through the week.

So for today, look for overcast skies, patchy drizzle and temperatures in the mid 40s. The clouds will gradually begin to break overnight, winds will shift out of the northwest overnight and into our Tuesday. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds chilly conditions, highs only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s across the Tri-State, forecasting a high of 41 in Evansville.

High pressure builds into the area and will slide to our south Wednesday, milder air begins to work into the area, mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. So if you’re doing any traveling throughout the region, Midwest and through the Ohio Valley, conditions are looking pleasant.

The beautiful conditions will continue right into our Thanksgiving, highs will rise to the mid 50s under sunny skies, so it will be a great day to throw the football around before feasting…However, A trough sets up in the Northeast locking in some brutally cold air. In New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade temperatures are going to be in the TEENS! Daytime highs may not even get out of the 20s! Cold Turkey! BRRR!

On Thanksgiving, temperatures in Northern Indiana will struggle to get to freezing, while here in the Tri-State will see highs in the low to mid 30s.

Rain will spread into the region on our Black Friday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, continuing into Saturday. The weekend looks more cloudy than sunny at this point with temperatures in the 50s and a threat for showers.

Colder air may spill back into the region as we push into next week.

