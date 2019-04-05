Gloomy & Mild Friday, Warm & Stormy Weekend Ahead

We picked up about 0.10″ to 0.45″ of rainfall across the Tri-State from yesterday and last night showers. Damp and some brief foggy conditions greeted us this Friday morning, looking at mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. We could see some pokes of sun but overall cloudy skies will dominate as temperatures get into the mid 60s. Will stay cloudy overnight falling into the low 50s.

The weekend starts off on a good note, 70s surge into the region, looking at highs in the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Could be our warmest day in Evansville in six months. So I suggest you get out and enjoy it! Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. As we move into Sunday we are looking at unsettled weather arriving.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning, then with the day time heating we could see another round of showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong to even severe.

Still some questions on the overall evolution of potential severe storms and how much instability is left after the morning rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center does have a broad area of severe weather possible throughout the south, Mississippi and Ohio Valleys. A “slight” risk of severe storms across the entire Tri-State, damaging winds and hail possible.

We will continue to monitor the situation through the weekend.

Rainfall continues through Monday, widespread heavier rainfall possible through Monday afternoon. Some parts of the Tri-State could pick up over 2″ of rainfall especially across Kentucky. Drier weather develops Tuesday as temperatures rise back into the 70s. More thunderstorms possible by Thursday.

Have a safe and spectacular weekend!

Comments

comments