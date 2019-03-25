Gloomy Cool Start to Week, Sunny & Milder Times Ahead

Showers and thunderstorms have moved out of the region, as an area of low pressure moves through the Tri-State. Over the last 24 hours some areas especially north of the Ohio picked up nearly 2″ of rain. A damp Monday on tap. We will see some wraparound moisture, cloud cover remains and areas of fog. Could also see a few spotty showers and areas of drizzle/mist throughout the day. Look for mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s to low 50s then gradually fall.

Skies will clear through the overnight and lows will dip down to around 30. Sunshine returns for Tuesday, below average temperatures expected, highs will top off in the low 50s. A dry and pleasant stretch of weather will develop through midweek.

A warming trend will begin midweek, temperatures rise to around 60 Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday we will see temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase late Friday and especially Saturday as a storm system moves through the region. Behind that storm we could once again be dealing with a brief shot of unseasonably cooler air.

