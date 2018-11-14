Home Indiana Evansville Glenn Beck Visits Evansville to Promote New Book November 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

American media personality and author Glenn Beck will stop by Evansville to promote his new book “Addicted to Outrage.”

Beck has been on a multi-city tour promoting the latest title since October of this year.

Beck says he is inviting audiences to have intimate conversation about overcoming America’s partisan divide by thinking like recovering addicts.

“As the world’s leading expert on what not to do, I urge everyone – don’t be like me!,” said Beck. “We’re at the point where the viciousness on both political sides has become comical and completely unproductive. While the world burns, we are debating if the latest celebrity should be fired for a tweet, while the left asks if they should trust the completely untrustworthy Omarosa. I look forward to joining audiences across the country for a candid conversation about how we can unite to overcome our addiction to anger over many issues that are really just first-world problems, and instead focus on those things that actually matter, most of which are found in our Bill of Rights.”

Beck will be speaking at the Old National Events Plaza on November 14th.

