Glen Miller Announces Candidacy for Vanderburgh County Council District 4 July 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Glen Miller, a former Indiana 8th District Congressional candidate, will be seeking the Vanderburgh County Council Seat for District 4.

Miller is filling a post-primary Democratic vacancy on the ballot.

He had previously ran in the last Congressional race, but dropped out late last year. He went on to endorsed Terre Haute disability attorney William Tanoos.

He will be going up against Councilman John Montrastelle in the November election.

