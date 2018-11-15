Home Kentucky Giving Tuesday at Kentucky Wesleyan College November 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky Wesleyan College is hoping to bring in a whopping $153,000 in donations for this year’s Giving Tuesday.

The university will be participating in the event for the fourth year in a row, and if they hit the goal they are hoping for, they will have raised over $600,000 over those four years.

Giving Tuesday is an event that encourages philanthropy and celebrates generosity worldwide. It is traditionally held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities, with a focus on participation rather than how much a person is able to give.

This two-day event has become a signature of Kentucky Wesleyan.

“These two days have become a part of who we are as a Wesleyan family and community,” said President Barton D. Darrell. “The commitment of our students, faculty, staff and alumni to support service initiatives on our Wesleyan Way Day of Service is a reminder of our commitment to our communities near and far. We are then fortunate enough to witness the generosity of those who support our great institution through participation on Giving Tuesday, and are so incredibly thankful.”

By visiting kwx.edu/give on November 27th, anyone can make a secure online gift. The Advancement Office (Room 105 or 109 in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building on Wesleyan’s campus) will be open from 8:00AM to 5:00PM on Giving Tuesday for those who wish to hand-deliver gifts.

