Giving Back with Evansville Rescue Mission

If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community this holiday season, the Evansville Rescue Mission has many ways to volunteer.

While you can always give a cash donation, another way to assist is by giving your time.

One way is by helping serve food at one of the meal’s they provide or by helping with the clothing donations.

We were live at the donation center this morning to learn more about what the community can do to give back to those less fortunate.

Click here to visit the rescue mission’s website to learn more about how to give back.





