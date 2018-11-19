44News | Evansville, IN

Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive

Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive

November 19th, 2018 44News This Morning

Facebook Twitter

As the holidays roll around, blood donations starts to decrease due to people’s busy schedules.

Because of this, the Red Cross is in need of more blood donors to cover the next few months.

Today, 44News is partnering with the American Red Cross for the “Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive.”

We were at the Red Cross this morning with more information on how you can help save a life.

The blood drive is taking place at the American Red Cross on Stockwell Road, and will run from 6:00AM to 7:00PM.

All blood types are needed, and walk-ins are welcome.






Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.