As the holidays roll around, blood donations starts to decrease due to people’s busy schedules.

Because of this, the Red Cross is in need of more blood donors to cover the next few months.

Today, 44News is partnering with the American Red Cross for the “Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive.”

We were at the Red Cross this morning with more information on how you can help save a life.

The blood drive is taking place at the American Red Cross on Stockwell Road, and will run from 6:00AM to 7:00PM.

All blood types are needed, and walk-ins are welcome.





















