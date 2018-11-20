Give Thanks For This Forecast

Good Evening,

Goodness, it was another gloomy and grey day across the Tri-State; at this point, I think I can speak for us all and say that enough is enough with these dreary November days – it’s time the sun shows its face around here. Am I right? Fortunately, it appears as though clear skies will finally reach the region overnight and while that may drive temperatures to their lowest point since early Saturday morning, I think all of us will welcome the sunshine with open arms; especially considering the approaching holiday. Tomorrow just so happens to be on the biggest travel days of the year and for the majority of the lower 48, it looks like clear sailing.

A trifecta of higher pressure spread between the Rockies, Upper Great Lakes and Lower Mississippi Valley will help maintain dry conditions throughout the duration of that heavy travel day Wednesday. It also looks like that same complex of higher pressure will keep the skies above the Tri-State clear for our Thanksgiving as well!

The latest model data continues to indicate that we’ll see plenty of sunshine come Thursday with afternoon high temperatures at their highest point in nearly a week! Talk about perfect timing. In fact, the southerly winds responsible for the mild afternoon will help keep overnight lows from plunging below the freezing mark for all those Black Friday shoppers for early Friday.

It’s not all roses however, we’re tracking two potential rounds of precipitation between Friday afternoon and Monday morning. A weak cold front is expected pass through on its way towards the Eastern Seaboard Friday into early Saturday before a secondary low swings up the Ohio Valley on Sunday and early Monday morning. The latter of the two could drop temperatures low enough to even support a wintry mixture or snowfall. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on both.

