Give Hope. Run. Returning to Evansville

The Give Hope. Run. is returning to Burdette Park next Saturday for the seventh time.

This 5K is the largest Saint Jude run in the country, and proceeds from the race will go towards Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Both walkers and runners are encouraged to attend the event, and there will also be a kids dash.

You can also purchase a shoe for $1 at any local United Fidelity Bank to show your support.

More information can be found at Give Hope. Run.

