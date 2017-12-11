Home Indiana Evansville Give The Gift Of A Message This Holiday Season December 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Give the gift of a massage this holiday season. The holidays can be a hectic time, and Bella Terra Organic Spa offers massages as a great gift to give yourself or a loved one to de-stress.

The spa offers various types of services from couples massage to deep tissue, and even to prenatal massages.

In addition to stress relief, massages also offer various health and wellness benefits, and are great for those with muscular disorders and chronic back pain.

Japhia Burrell said, “It’s a great gift idea if you don’t know specifically what to get someone. A massage is great it works for everybody. It can be customized and tailored to their needs, and what’s going on. It’s an hour out of their day where they get to relax, they’ve been stressed out for the holidays, so it’s just usually really appreciated.”

Massage therapists at the spa use coconut oil, and only organic products for their services.

To get more information, visit Bella Terra Spa.





