Give Her Flowers She Can Eat!

October 10th, 2018 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Or, learn how to pair these delectable blossoms with food!

New food trends pop up all the time, and the latest is edible flowers!

Roger from Beautiful Edibles came in to break this trend down for us, press play to hear what he has to say.

If you’d like to know more about edible flowers, and how to use them, follow the link above to Beautiful Edibles in this story.


Gretchin Irons

44News Entertainment Insider.

