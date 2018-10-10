Give Her Flowers She Can Eat!

Or, learn how to pair these delectable blossoms with food!

New food trends pop up all the time, and the latest is edible flowers!

Roger from Beautiful Edibles came in to break this trend down for us, press play to hear what he has to say.

If you’d like to know more about edible flowers, and how to use them, follow the link above to Beautiful Edibles in this story.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments