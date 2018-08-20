Home Indiana Evansville Give Back Fiesta for Honor Flight of Southern Indiana August 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana (HFSI) is taking part in a Hacienda Give Back Fiesta, and they need the communities support.

For all dine-in, carry-out, and gift card sales when a coupon is present at the Hacienda at 990 South Green River Road, HSFI will receive a percentage of those purchases.

The goal of this event is to raise money for local veterans so they can fly to Washington D.C.

The event began at 11:00AM on August 20th and will run until 9:00PM.

Coupons can be see by clicking here and must be printed out when you present them at the restaurant.

Comments

comments