Girlfriend of Galina Witte Speaks In Defense of Fatal Sledding Accident January 15th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Indiana, Newburgh

Kids of all ages are still sledding down French Island Trail just two days after the deadly accident. A blocked off street sign is still in sight but the tragedy has not left for those involved. The girlfriend of Galina Witte is speaking out in defense of her friend and what may have happened in the moments leading to Davis Collier’s death. Makeala Ferguson was a passenger in Galina’s car Saturday night. Ferguson says, “I do not believe that she lost any sort of control at all like we did not believe like we both thought that it was even like a just a dog that we had possibly hit because the girl was knelt down she wasn’t standing up so she wasn’t like her full length to top it off so when it happened. She was completely calm.”

No charges have been filed against Witte directly related to Collier’s death. Witte is accused of driving under the influence but Ferguson says Witte was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol that night to hinder her judgment on the road. Ferguson says, “Her blood tests came back positive for marijuana. It’s accurate. That is true because she had smoked a couple days prior that night, but she was completely sober other than her Xanex.”

Ferguson says she and Witte are sorry for the Collier family’s loss. Ferguson adds, “That’s where Galina’s mind is at. It was something that she couldn’t stop from doing because of how the weather was, you know. There was just many different variables and you know, as to the parents I’m very sorry for their loss and for what’s happened to them.” There is still no update from Newburgh Police about any additional charges filed against Galina Witte.

