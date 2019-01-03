Home Indiana Evansville Girl Scout Cookie Season Is Officially Here With New Cookies January 3rd, 2019 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

If your 2019 resolution is to eat more cookies then you’re in luck because it’s officially girl scout cookie time.

Starting this week, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana will begin taking your cookie orders. This year’s list features the 11 classic fan favorites with a brand new addition sure to sweeten up the lineup.

The group is keeping food allergies in mind since the newest caramel chocolate chip cookie is gluten-free!

Whether you’re willing to try something new or prefer to stick to the classics the Girl Scouts say they’re sure to have the perfect cookie for you.

Click here to place your cookie orders.

