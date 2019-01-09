Girl Scout Cookie Season 2019 Underway

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and this year there is a new treat to try!

The Girl Scouts have a new cookie this year called the Caramel Chocolate Chip.

It has rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt. Caramel Chocolate Chip, which are 100% gluten-free cookies, cost $5 per package, and are available in limited supplies and online.

Girls are taking orders for cookies right now. Girls will deliver cookies to customers and hold cookie booths from February 11 to March 10. Customers can order from their favorite Girl Scout, call 812-421-4970 or Order online at www.girlscouts-gssi.org to take cookies home.



