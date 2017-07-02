Girl Receives Surprise Disney Trip

Ellie Jane isn’t your normal three year old. Plagued with Cerebral Palsy, Spinal Bifida, and a Tethered Cord, getting around hasn’t always been easy for Ellie Jane. She competes in the Challenger League in Evansville and at Sunday night’s game she was in for a special surprise.

Through a local wish giving group called Granted and 911 Gives Hope, Ellie Jane was surprised with a trip to Disney World. Her mom says that she has always wanted to see where the princesses live. Even better, a real life prince and princess were on hand to help surprise Ellie Jane.

Comments

comments