Gingerbread House Fundraiser Aims to Fight Homelessness

November 29th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Gum drops, sprinkles, and icing are being used this holiday season to help those in need find a home.

Aurora’s Ginger House Fundraiser welcomes professionals and amateurs to compete by designing the best gingerbread house.

Aurora is a non-profit organization that provides services to homeless in the area.

The event will include a gingerbread house competition for all ages, a silent auction, and various activities for the kids.

According to Aurora, 450 men, women, and children are homeless on any given night in Evansville.

Registration for the event is open until 8:00PM on November 30th. Click here for more information or to register for the event.

