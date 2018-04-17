Gilda’s Club Of Evansville Offers Cooking For Chemo

Gilda’s Club of Evansville is offering support to those living with cancer. The organization hosted a special cooking class for people going through cancer treatments.

St. Louis-area Chef Ryan Callahan brought his Cooking for Chemo to the Tri-State. It’s based on his cookbook titled, “Cooking for Chemo and After”.

During the session, Callahan talks about ways to make food taste great during and after cancer treatment. He says often times, chemo patients notice foods don’t taste the way they used to.

This cooking class is just one of the many programs Gilda’s Club offers to cancer patients and their loved ones.

For more information, visit Gilda’s Club of Evansville, or call 812-402-8667.

Comments

comments