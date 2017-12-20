Gibson Southern’s Obermeier Joins Ball State

Wes Obermeier was a prominent force on the gridiron throughout his tenure at Gibson Southern, but now he hopes to make the same impact with Ball State football.

Obermeier signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play for the Cardinals, ending his reign in a Titans uniform.

The 6-foot-7 tight end recorded double-digit touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons.

He helped lead Gibson Southern to the sectional championship game in 2017, where the Titans lost to Memorial 26-17.

