Gibson Southern Football is looking to record back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.

But of course, the Titans don’t want to lose in the first round of the post season like they did last year to Memorial.

Quarterback Isaac Sellers returns to the pocket after the Pocket Athletic Conference MVP was injured during the tail end of the 2016 season. The program also returns Dylan Stefanich, who recorded 23 touchdowns last year.



