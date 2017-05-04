44News | Evansville, IN

Gibson Southern Prom Postponed Until Saturday

May 4th, 2017 Indiana

Rain and flooding from this past week closed many road in the Tri-State, causing several school proms to be postponed. While many of these proms were only postponed for a day or two, students from Gibson Southern will have to wait another week due to school officials postponing the event.

Many students already paid for hair, makeup, tux rentals, and other prom necessities. However, students in the area say many local businesses are sympathetic and helping out these students. According to Kennedy Stool, a student, “I know my date got their tux from Graceful Lady and they’re being super super nice and helpful about the situation. They’re letting the guys keep their tuxes for the next week, not charging them for any of it.”

Gibson Southern’s Prom is rescheduled for this Saturday, weather permitting.

