Home Indiana Gibson Southern Lady Titan Basketball Coach To Retire February 8th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

An Indiana basketball coach is retiring after earning more than 200 wins.

The face of Gibson Southern girls basketball, Mark Monroe, announced he plans to retire at the end of the school year from both his teaching and coaching positions.

Monroe, who has been a teacher at Gibson Southern for nearly four decades, just finished his 12th season as the coach of the Lady Titans.

During his tenure, Monroe compiled 222 wins and 73 losses.

His winning percentage is eighth in the state among active coaches with at least 10 years of service.

Before becoming the Lady Titans coach, Monroe served as an assistant coach in the boys basketball program and was the long-time eighth grade boys coach at Ft. Branch Community School.

Comments

comments