Five tornadoes were spotted in the tri-state Tuesday evening, causing wind damage with gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

But one tweet posted by the Gibson Southern football team has been shared dozens of times.

If you or anyone you know needs help with storm clean-up let the football team know. They will try to get a group of coaches and players to your location.





