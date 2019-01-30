Gibson County Woman Sentenced for Fatal Car Accident

A Gibson County woman has been sentenced for her role in a fatal accident last fall outside of Princeton, Indiana.

Ashley Sanders was sentenced to 24 years with Indiana Department of Corrections following her guilty plea earlier this month to driving while intoxicated causing death.

Sanders pled guilty to causing an September 2018 car accident on Old U.S. 41, killing 19-year-old Trevor Watt and 20-year-old James Gasaway. Indiana State Police said that Sanders’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, plus she had meth and marijuana in her system when she failed to slow down and collided into the car.

