Home Indiana Evansville Gibson County Woman Pleads Guilty to Fatal Car Accident January 4th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A Gibson County woman pleads guilty to causing a fatal car accident that killed two men. Ashley Sanders entered that guilty plea Friday morning to two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death as well as speeding.

In September, Sanders was driving drunk and hit a car along old U.S. 41. 19-year-old Trevor Watt and 20-year-old James Gasaway died in the accident.

The victim’s family members say even though Sanders changed her plea and admitted she was guilty–they hope justice will be served.

“It’s hard to heal until she’s in jail and then I hope that people can start to heal,” says Bobbie Cooper, Gasaway’s great-aunt. “They need to send a message that this drinking and driving will not be tolerated.”

Gasaway’s great-aunt Cheryl Portee says, “She’s caused the death of two young men. She’s destroyed two families and a lot of people outside of that as friends.”

Sanders will be sentenced on January 30th and she faces up to six years in prison.

Comments

comments