Gibson County Woman to Plead Guilty for Deadly Accident

December 28th, 2018 Gibson County, Indiana

A Gibson County woman has changed her plea for causing a crash that killed two people in September.

Ashley Sanders of Patoka was granted a change of plea in Gibson County court.  Sanders is charged with causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and while on a controlled substance. 

Her jury trial that was slated to begin on January 14th has been cancelled.  She will have a Change of Plea Hearing on January 4th in Gibson County.

On September 1st, Sanders is accused of colliding with a car on Old US 41, killing the driver, 19-year-old Trevor Watt of Princeton and passenger 20-year-old James Gasaway of Haubstadt.  Indiana State Troopers said that Sanders’ Blood Alcohol Level at the time of the crash was 0.27%.

