Some Gibson County Water Customers Without Service This Morning

Many homes in the town of Patoka, Indiana are without water this morning. The town reports a major leak in its water supply, as crews work to find the source of the problem. The town is shutting off different sections of the water system to find the leak and conserve water. Town officials reported the leak sometime overnight. There’s no word on when the town will return to full water supply. Stay with 44News for this developing story.

