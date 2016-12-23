Home Indiana Gibson County Waste Management Denied Grant Money December 23rd, 2016 Matt Peak Indiana Pinterest

The Gibson County’s Solid Waste Management Department is denied after they applied for a $10,000 grant. The department asked for the money to help the county double its recycling efforts.

The effort to double up recycling would have cost a little more than $21,000. The county had hoped the state could put a dent in that number. But with the denial, Gibson County says it will find other ways to pay for the project.

One of the main focuses of the effort is to ramp up recycling at local schools. The county bought two huge recycling bins for a little more than $9,000 each. The bins went to Princeton Community Middle and High Schools.

