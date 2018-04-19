Home Indiana Gibson County Sheriff’s Office To Host Annual Blood Drive April 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual law enforcement memorial blood drive. The American Red Cross will be at the sheriff’s office on May 11th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to collect blood donations.

This blood drive is in memory of those who died while serving and protecting Gibson County. It also honors those who continue to protect Gibson County.

Organizers recommend that you make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome.

If you would like to make appointment, go to American Red Cross and search for “Gibson County Sheriff” or “47670” in the “find a drive” search box. Modify your search dates, if necessary, and make sure May 11th is selected.

There will be two donation events, one in an American Red Cross bus from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The other is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Community Corrections building.

If you have questions about eligibility, see the FAQ at Red Cross Blood Drive.

