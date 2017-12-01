Home Indiana Gibson County Road Will Close For Railroad Crossing Repairs December 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Gibson County road will be closing for railroad crossing repairs. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing State Road 168 between Main Street and West Street, beginning Monday, December 4th.

The road will be closed from Highway 41 to State Road 65, but local traffic will have access.

During the project, the road will be closed around the clock and is expected to last about five days, weather permitting.

Drivers can detour using SR 68, SR 65, and Highway 41.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

