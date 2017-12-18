Home Indiana Gibson County Planning Commission Holds First Meeting Monday December 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Gibson County’s new advisory planning commission held its first-ever meeting Monday night. It was a public hearing at the Wirth Community Center in Oakland City.

County Commissioners created the group last month to help the county review its development and land use plan. The commission will also use public hearings to help format what zoning will look like in the county for the next 10 years.

Local leaders say the first order of business is addressing the area along Interstate 69 for development. the eight-member commission established that five of its members will need to be present for the quorum to conduct business.

Local farmer Dennis Simpson says, “With all the development that you guys are talking about and that we keep hearing is coming in if it’s not addressed, you’re going to ruin people’s livelihoods. That needs to be separated out, and needs to be policed.”

All measures must pass with five votes. The commission still wants more community input.

It will hold a second land use public hearing on January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.



Comments

comments