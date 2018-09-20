Gibson County Officials Discuss Possibility of Wind Farms

A new source of energy may be making its way to Gibson County in the near future.

Gibson County Economic Development Corporation CEO Paul Waters says that wind energy representatives are interested in possible wind farms in the county.

Gibson County Commissioners have discussed preparations for heavy use of county roads if, or when, property is leased for development of wind turbine farms.

According to Waters, other counties have agreements with wind energy companies that spell out road use and payment for damages. Waters says he has sent this information to county officials for review.

Waters has said that nothing is official and that the possibility of wind farms is still in the exploratory phase.

Comments

comments