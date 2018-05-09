Home Indiana Gibson County Authorities Name Suspect In 3 Month Old Baby’s Death May 9th, 2018 Lauren Leslie Indiana

Gibson Superior Court has issued a bench warrant for Kwin Boes in connection to the death of 3 month old Parker Hartley. Boes is wanted on charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Friends and family of the baby say Hartley died on Saturday. Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms is not releasing details on what happened or how the child was hurt.

An autopsy showed baby Parker died from blunt force trauma to his head. So far – no arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information or know where Boes could be you’re asked to call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 385-3496.

