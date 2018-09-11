Gibson County Murder Trial Continues

One day after jury selection, prosecutors rest their case in a Gibson County murder trial.

Anthony Hoskins is standing trial accused of fatally shooting Steven Hess at the Diplomat Motel in Oakland city in February of this year.

Investigators say Hess had received complaints of drug activity in the room where Hoskins was staying. Hess allegedly pushed Hoskins out of the lobby door and followed him before Hoskins took out a gun and fired at Hess, killing him.

Hoskins claims he shot Hess in self defense.

