Gibson County Man Indicted on Rape, Sexual Abuse Charges

Man Indicted on Rape, Sexual Abuse Charges August 15th, 2018

A Gibson County man has been indicted on charges of rape and sexual abuse. Last November, an alleged victim told Kentucky State Police they were sexually abused by Roger Dailey in their Union County Kentucky home back in the 1980s.

That’s when KSP started investigating. The alleged victim was only eight-years-old when the reported abuse began. He was indicted by a grand jury and arrested by Indiana State Police.

Dailey has been living in Owensville, Indiana.

He will be extradited back to Kentucky before an arraignment on September 11th.

