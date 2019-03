A Gibson County man is facing a number of charges after officials received a report of a disturbance on South County Road 50 West.

After conducting an investigation, Deputy Loren Barchett placed 27-year-old Billy Stevens was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail Tuesday.

Stevens is charged with battery, intimidation, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

He has since posted a $2,200 bond.

