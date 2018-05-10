Home Indiana Gibson County Man Believed To Be Involved In Death Of 3 Month Old May 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Sgt. Roger Ballard of the Gibson County police affirms that he has good cause to believe that Kwin T. Boes is guilty of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death.

The child, identified as P.B, was left in the care of Boes on May 3rd, 2018, while the mother took her other children to school.

Boes, the biological father of P.B, called the child’s mother at approximately 8:22AM telling her the child was gasping for air and that the body was limp and cold.

In and interview on May 3rd, Boes intitally claimed he didn’t know much about what happened to P.B, and that P.B started breathing abnormally while the child was in a “boppy pillow” on the living room couch. Boes said he called Jamie Hartley after picking up P.B to find the child’s body was limp and cold.

Through the course of the interview, Boes said that he spent the night with Hartley the previous night, after getting off of work around 3:30AM. Boes said he gave the child some water in a bottle, fell asleep, and woke to the sound of the child crying. Boes then said the child was lying on his back on the floor of the living room, in front of the couch.

Boes said he believed the child wiggled out of the “boppy pillow” and fell off the couch, striking the front of the child’s head on the coffee table, and then falling backwards onto the ground. After discovering the child was injured, he called immediately called Hartley.

On May 3rd, 2018, P.B. was transferred from St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The next day, medical personnel from Riley hospital advised that P.B. suffered from hemorrhage to the brain, hemorrhage to both eyes, and bruising to the left side of the penis.

The staff of Riley Hospital assessed that the fall described by Boes was not consistent with the infants developmental capabilities, and was not expected to be the nature of injuries to the brain like what was seen in P.B.

P.B. was pronounced deceased at Riley Hospital on May 6th. Further tests at Riley Hospital indicate the presence of ligament strain in the neck of the child.

The doctor’s findings indicate that the findings in P.B. were most characteristic of abusive head trauma/non accidental trauma.

An autopsy of P.B was performed at the Marion County Coroners Office, and indicated that the cause of death was blunt force tramatic injuries to the head, and a manner of death of Homicide.

As of 8:30AM on May 10th, Kwin T. Boes is still not in the Gibson County Jail.

