Gibson County Man Arrested For Child Pornography

A man from Gibson County was arrested after child pornography was discovered on his cellphone. Indiana State Police arrested 36 year old, Joseph Beal of Gibson County after finding child pornography on his phone. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped Indiana State Police last fall after they believed an inappropriate video was posted on Beal’s Youtube account. An investigation eventually led the Police to finding the child porn on Beal’s cellphone. Beal was arrested Friday April 27th and was taken to the Gibson County Jail.

