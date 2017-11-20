Home Indiana Gibson County Man Accused of Stabbing Girlfriend to Death Pleads Guilty November 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death pleads guilty to murder. Authorities say Lance Marley may have killed his girlfriend, Lindsey Fleck, during an argument over a cat.

In October 2016, Princeton Police responded to Marley’s home for reports of a domestic violence. When officers arrived, Marley tried to put Fleck’s body in the back of his truck.

Police also said Marley was covered in blood, and that there were numerous blood splatters inside the home. Officers also said Marley’s child was at the scene when the murder occurred.

An autopsy showed Fleck died from stab wounds to her neck.

Marley’s jury trial is vacated for November 27th.

His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, December 18th at 1 p.m.

Comments

comments