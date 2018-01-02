Home Indiana Gibson County Man Accused of Shooting Brother Appears in Court January 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Gibson County man accused in a New Year’s shooting faces a judge Tuesday. Riley Hill entered a preliminary not guilty plea to charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

A judge set his bond at $500,000 and he cannot have any contact with the victim. Police say Hill and his brother, Austen Allen, were drinking, celebrating the new year when they got into an argument.

Riley retrieved a shotgun from his truck and fired it.

Allen survived the incident.

Hill is due back in court January 25th.



