Gibson County Hit the Hardest with Storm Damage

Gibson County was hit the hardest in the tri-state area with storm damage. There were reports of trees and power lines down, and homes damaged. Due to the storm damage several schools in Gibson County are on delays or closed.

Crews are still cleaning up debris near Owensville. That is where the storm hit a garage, tore off siding, insulation, and part of the roof, and blew much of the material into trees on the other side of the road. In Owensville off of Koch Road and County Road 1000 has lots of debris all over. There are uprooted trees all over the area.

Highway 165 was also closed just north of I-64 due to a downed power line. Numerous other side roads in the area were also closed making it difficult for some first responders to get around, and making it difficult for some people to get home.

Trees were reported down throughout northern Posey and southern Gibson County. There was one person injured after running driving into a tree, but they were not seriously hurt.

There was lightning and heavy rain at the height of the storm. One of our 44News Photographers got some video of the storm on a Go-Pro at the Posey-Gibson County line.





