Gibson County Fire Death Ruled A Homicide

The Gibson County Coroner has identified the person killed in a house fire near Buckskin Friday as 62 year old Samuel Keith Bethe. The coroner has also ruled the death a homicide. However, the coroner has not released a cause of death in the case.

In what may be a related matter, two people were arrested Saturday in Union County, Illinois.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the two were taken into custody in connection with a homicide in Gibson County, Indiana. The two people arrested are identified as 29-year-old Ashley Robling and 26-year-old Jacob Wilson. Robling and Wilson were taken into custody after a manhunt and car crash Saturday in Union County.

Friday’s fire in Gibson County was reported around 2:00 p.m. in the 8700 block of County Road 850 East. The coroner’s office says it waited two days to release Bethe’s identity because it was still notifying family members.

Few other details about the case have been released.

